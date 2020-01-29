Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2643 Waterloo Road
Mogadore, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2643 Waterloo Road
Mogadore, OH
CARL ROY STRAHLER


1949 - 2020
CARL ROY STRAHLER Obituary
Carl Roy Strahler

Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532) Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31st., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding.

There will be visitation at the church Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Grotto Fund.

(Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
