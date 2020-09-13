1/
CARL SCHMIDT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Schmidt, Jr.

Age 93, of Minerva, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in the Arbors of Minerva. He was born July 14, 1927 in Paris to Carl and Evelyn (Bucher) Schmidt, Sr. He retired from the Plumbers Union, Local #94 in Canton. He is also a World War II US Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Schmidt who died in 2013; three sisters: Cleda Hartshorne, Rosina Seaburn, Jane Eick; and a brother, Clarence Schmidt. He is survived by two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Vasilliu of Minerva, Pam (Charles) Stoller of Minerva; sister, Linda Priebe of Indiana; four grandchildren: Darci Vasilliu of Minerva, Christopher Stoller of Leander TX, Aaron (Becky) Stoller of Minerva and Jeff Vasilliu of Canton; and six great grandchildren: Garrett and Makenna Stoller, Jacob Stoller, Peyton Hodge, Bailey Hilkirt and Madison Hale.

Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Callahan officiating. Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish to send condolences may sign the online register book at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com The family requests social distancing and mask standards be observed.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved