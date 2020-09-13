Carl Schmidt, Jr.
Age 93, of Minerva, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in the Arbors of Minerva. He was born July 14, 1927 in Paris to Carl and Evelyn (Bucher) Schmidt, Sr. He retired from the Plumbers Union, Local #94 in Canton. He is also a World War II US Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Schmidt who died in 2013; three sisters: Cleda Hartshorne, Rosina Seaburn, Jane Eick; and a brother, Clarence Schmidt. He is survived by two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Vasilliu of Minerva, Pam (Charles) Stoller of Minerva; sister, Linda Priebe of Indiana; four grandchildren: Darci Vasilliu of Minerva, Christopher Stoller of Leander TX, Aaron (Becky) Stoller of Minerva and Jeff Vasilliu of Canton; and six great grandchildren: Garrett and Makenna Stoller, Jacob Stoller, Peyton Hodge, Bailey Hilkirt and Madison Hale.
Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Callahan officiating. Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish to send condolences may sign the online register book at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
The family requests social distancing and mask standards be observed.
