CARL SCHMIDT Jr.
1927 - 2020
Carl Schmidt, Jr.

Funeral services will be at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dan Callahan officiating.

Calling hours will be from

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service.

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

The family requests social distancing and mask standards be observed.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 13, 2020
Carl and Shirley Were very good friends. We had many good times together. My sympathy to the family.
Dorothy Birney
Friend
September 13, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Lenny and Cindy
Friend
September 13, 2020
I could not have been blessed with a better Uncle...I have so many fond memories of Uncle Carl...He was a man of steel and my hero growing up...I loved spending time with him and Aunt Shirley both...They don't make men like him no more...He was surly one of a kind
Carolyn Richards Beckom
Family
September 13, 2020
Debra, Pam and family you have my deepest sympathy on the passing of your father Carl. It was a pleasure to know and work with him he was a great person.
Dan Fonte
September 13, 2020
We had great times with both Carl and Shirley and will miss them both.
Dick & Mary Lou Johnson
Friend
September 13, 2020
I knew Carl and Shirley through my relationship with Rolland Wolf. Shirley was his classmate. Carl would help Rolland or me with plumbing issues. Good friends to him and Marie, then me. Sweet people. I'm glad they lived. To their children and families, my sympathy for your heartaches. Peace be with you.
Diana Yost
September 13, 2020
Most awesome uncle anyone could have loved him and aunt Shirley
Karen mayle
Family
September 13, 2020
So sorry for your los
Tom and Sally(Rue) Davies
Friend
September 13, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Carl Schmidt, Jr., give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Veteran, Carl Schmidt, Jr., is “A True American Hero” God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner Tri-State Military Museum
September 12, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your dad pam and debbie. He always had a kind heart and sweet nature.
Kitty schuster
Family
