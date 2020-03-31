|
|
Carl "Mike" Turkal
age 89 of Massillon passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born to the late Peter and Dora (Kasunick) Turkal on November 30, 1930 in Massillon. He was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School. He married Julie Ann Eaglowski on October 27, 1956 and they shared over 63 years until his passing. Mike served his country as an Air Policeman in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Tulln Air Base in Austria, performing a variety of Special Missions in Central Europe during the Cold War. He served on the Massillon City Police Department for 26 ½ years until his retirement in 1984. He established the Fraternal Order of Police #105 in Massillon and a charter member of the Army- Navy Garrison #207. In retirement Mike further served his community as President of the Massillon City Council. He was a parishioner of St. Barbara Catholic Church since 1957. Mike was devoted to his family and will forever be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, Deda, uncle and friend.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Julie; his daughters Carlene (David) Woodring, Allison (Mark) Fischer and Josette (Robert) Casenhiser; his grandchildren Doranne (Brandon) Shank, Marlene (Trevor) Harris, Kathryn (Matt) Miller, Olivia Casenhiser, Maria Fischer, Mackensie (Chris) Emco, Patrick (Tiffany) Casenhiser and Anna Fischer; great-grandchildren Emma, Kayelene, William, Elijah, Leyna, Tanner, Norah, Layla, Garrett and Heath. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Kristin Leigh Turkal and his brothers John Turkal, George Turkal and Ernest Turkalj.
A private mass and burial have been planned with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to St. Barbara Church-Memorial Fund. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory –
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020