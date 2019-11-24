Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Carmela A. Randazzo

Carmela A. Randazzo Obituary
Carmela A. Randazzo

Age 87 of Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Born in Canton to the late Cono and Erminia (Carosielli) Randazzo, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Salvatore, Michael, and Joseph Randazzo; and sisters, Jean DeWees, Concetta Randazzo, and Mary Soletz. Carm was a 1951 graduate of Lincoln High School. She went on to graduate from Aultman School of Nursing as an LPN. She retired from Aultman Hospital after 35 years of service. Carm was a very nurturing and loving person to everyone she knew. She loved to cook, bake, play cards with her friends and talk on the phone.

Carm is survived by her brother. Vincent (Stella) Randazzo; sister-in-law, Wanda Randazzo; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to In Care Hospice.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
