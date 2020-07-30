1/1
Carmela (Lucia) Volpe
1929 - 2020
Carmela (Lucia) Volpe

of Moon Township since 1966, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 27, 2020. Carmela was born in Roggiano Gravina, Italy on Jan. 11, 1929 to the late Frank and Rose (Leporace) Lucia. Carmela was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Salvatore Volpe. Carmela's life was all centered around her beautiful family. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph (Pam) Volpe of North Canton, Ohio, Rosetta (the late Harry) Dufalla of Moon Township and Sandra Volpe of Sewickley; cherished grandchildren, Sarah (James), Marie (Bryan), Elizabeth, Peter, Daniel and Megan, and great-grandchildren, Anna and Isaac; brothers/sisters-in-law all in Italy, Emilio Volpe, Lina Volpe, Vittorio Volpe, Nanda, Marina, Pina, and Rita Volpe. She was preceded in death by her brother, Emmanuel Lucia (the late Dolores) and her brothers-in-law, Mario and Fausto Volpe; and many loving cousins in Philadelphia and Toronto.

A member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Carmela, a great baker, would often spoil her friends at the rectory, along with other friends and her cherished family with her delicious cookies. Friends and family would visit her home for Saturday morning homemade pizza. She served it fresh from the oven and, for the lucky ones, with a glass of homemade wine. Family events were not complete without a pan of her homemade lasagna, "peach" cookies, and biscotti. A wonderful cook and a fabulous baker, everyone came for Sunday dinners that were filled with food, love, and laughter. She was a strong, loving, passionate person who will be sadly missed.

Visitation Thursday 5-8 at Copeland's Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. (masks required along with social distancing) where prayers will be recited on Friday 12 p.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to The Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208, 412-345-7300, http://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/.

Copeland Funeral Home, 412-264-1390

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Copeland's Moon Township
JUL
31
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Copeland's Moon Township
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
