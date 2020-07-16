Carmen Kelly
82, passed away following a brief illness. She was born in Brackenridge, Pa., on Nov. 10, 1937 to Ralph and Carmen (Galindo) Arevalo. Carmen was a dedicated, fierce, protective and loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was always a grateful and thankful person. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon.
Carmen is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Kelly, whom she married on Nov. 18, 1961; their children, Mary (James) Dejak, Robert (Nancy) Kelly, Kathy (Edd) Ash and Patrick (Mindy) Kelly; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aimee, Abigail, Sean, Olivia, Samm and Robbie; a great-granddaughter, Ava; and a sister, Francie Ziemkiewicz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Sober and Josephine Spahr.
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. with a memorial service held at 2 p.m., Fr. Raymond Paul, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Akron - Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222