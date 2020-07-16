1/1
Carmen Kelly
1937 - 2020
Carmen Kelly

82, passed away following a brief illness. She was born in Brackenridge, Pa., on Nov. 10, 1937 to Ralph and Carmen (Galindo) Arevalo. Carmen was a dedicated, fierce, protective and loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was always a grateful and thankful person. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon.

Carmen is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Kelly, whom she married on Nov. 18, 1961; their children, Mary (James) Dejak, Robert (Nancy) Kelly, Kathy (Edd) Ash and Patrick (Mindy) Kelly; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aimee, Abigail, Sean, Olivia, Samm and Robbie; a great-granddaughter, Ava; and a sister, Francie Ziemkiewicz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Sober and Josephine Spahr.

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. with a memorial service held at 2 p.m., Fr. Raymond Paul, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Akron - Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
