Carmen L. Greco
age 75, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born August 6, 1944 in Malvern, Ohio. Carmen worked for Hercules Engines and later retired from the Hendrickson Co. He was past president of the UAW Local # 161. He was a longtime member and trustee of the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club, the Louisville Football Chain Gang, Louisville Touchdown Club, and Booster Club. "Carm" LOVED and supported all Louisville Sports.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann (Hetrick) Greco, his daughter; Diane Greco, four sons; Mark (Andrea), Greg, Joe (Molly) and Mike (Brad) Greco, three sisters; Josephine Czekanski, Rose Vlessis and Gloria Harsh, seven grandchildren; Danae, Daniel, Alexis, Lauren, Connor, Gunnar and Griffan. Carmen was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Carmella Greco, two sisters, Rosina Greco and Theresa Logozzo and two brothers, Carman and Vince Greco.
As per Carmen's wishes, no public services are planned. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Carm, donations can be made to The Louisville Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 142 Louisville, OH 44641. If you would like to share your favorite memory of Carmen, please send it to the family at 1847 Briarwood St. Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020