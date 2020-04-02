|
Carmine Henniger
was born on July 10, 1920 and entered Heaven's gates on March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Harold Henniger to whom she was married 62 years; brothers, Bud (June) Sims, Larry (Gayle) Sims, Richard Sims; sister, June (Jim) Buie. She is survived by her children, Pastor Jim Henniger of Canton, Pastor John (Deborah) Henniger of Canton and Joy Burch (George) of Canton; five grandchildren, Zachary (Kelsey) Burch, Josh (Heather) Henniger, John Mark Henniger, Jennifer (Sean) McDonald and Jared (Evanice) Henniger. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Wanda Erbse of Atlanta and Nancy (Marvin) Grove (Tallmadge).
She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple for 73 years. She taught and played piano, headed up the nursery program and was highly involved for all those years. She was a woman of great faith and besides raising three children she also supported her husband to allow him for the strategic ministry that he had. She was a plain woman in a cotton dress, that covered a regal, strong, insightful leader. Her life was one lived with purpose and will continue to cast a positive shadow for generations to come. She finished her course and kept the faith. If possible, Heaven is a sweeter placed for a life well lived.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to the Family Life Center at the Canton Baptist Temple. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020