Carol A. Chiolo 10/31/1942 – 4/23/2020
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Irene Boylan; loving husband, Thomas Chiolo in 2006; brothers, Bobby and Gary Boylan. Survived by loving son, Michael V. Chiolo; loving granddaughters, Kari Nicole and Kristen Carol Chiolo; loving grandson, Thomas Valentino Chiolo; brothers, Terry (Hilda) Boylan, Timothy (Shari) Boylan, Patrick (Chris) Boylan; nieces, Teresa and Lindy Boylan; nephews, Eric and Jeff Boylan.
There will be no services at this time. She was one of the most loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was a great person to everyone. She always said "Kindness was never wasted on anyone" and "Keep the Faith!" To share a memory and send condolences, visit us at www.Schneeberger Funeral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020