Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Louisville Christian Church
1800 S. Chapel Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Louisville Christian Church
1800 S. Chapel Street
Louisville, OH
View Map

CAROL A. FENNINGSDORF


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL A. FENNINGSDORF Obituary
Carol A.

Fenningsdorf

2/20/1943 - 2/17/2020

Survived by her husband, Ronald; son, Jeffrey (Melanie); grandchildren; one sister and one brother.

Services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Louisville Christian Church. Friends will be received from 11 am to 1 pm at the church before services. The family asked in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the family to assist with final expenses. To share a memory and read the complete obituary, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -