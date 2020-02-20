|
|
Carol A.
Fenningsdorf
2/20/1943 - 2/17/2020
Survived by her husband, Ronald; son, Jeffrey (Melanie); grandchildren; one sister and one brother.
Services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 pm at Louisville Christian Church. Friends will be received from 11 am to 1 pm at the church before services. The family asked in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the family to assist with final expenses. To share a memory and read the complete obituary, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020