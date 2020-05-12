Carol A.Heckathornage 82 of Massillon, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Massillon on December 26, 1937 to the late Harold and Dorothy (Fisher) Detterline.In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, granddaughter, Stephanie Russell, and brother, Jim Detterline. She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Doug) Rolls, Diane Russell, grandchildren, Gabriel and Tucker Russell, and longtime companion, Howard Miller. There are no calling hours or services and private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.