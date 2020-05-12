Carol A. Heckathorn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A.

Heckathorn

age 82 of Massillon, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Massillon on December 26, 1937 to the late Harold and Dorothy (Fisher) Detterline.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, granddaughter, Stephanie Russell, and brother, Jim Detterline. She is survived by her daughters, Becky (Doug) Rolls, Diane Russell, grandchildren, Gabriel and Tucker Russell, and longtime companion, Howard Miller. There are no calling hours or services and private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved