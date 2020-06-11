Carol A. Legg
73, of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on November 20, 1946 and was a 1966 graduate of Jackson High School. Carol attended Canton Baptist Temple and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Burch and Geraldine Miller and step father Daniel Miller. She is survived by her sister Sandra (Steve) Sylvester of Alliance; brother John (Betti) Fuzi of Estero, FL and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 am at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.