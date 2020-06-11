Carol A. Legg
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Legg
73, of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Canton on November 20, 1946 and was a 1966 graduate of Jackson High School. Carol attended Canton Baptist Temple and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud Burch and Geraldine Miller and step father Daniel Miller. She is survived by her sister Sandra (Steve) Sylvester of Alliance; brother John (Betti) Fuzi of Estero, FL and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 am at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved