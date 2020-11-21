1/1
Carol A. Nelson
Carol A. Nelson "Together Again"

age 83, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1937 to George and Hazel Heldt. She eloped and married her friend and love, Ronald D. Nelson, in March of 1957 who preceded her in death in 2007. Carol was a member of Canton Baptist Temple since 1952 with a deep love of God. Carol owned a family flower shop where she loved to make arrangements to brighten the celebration of others. Her hands were rarely still, crafting and sewing for grandkids and her beloved dog Nitschke. She also enjoyed traveling with family and making large meals so that family, and Packers fans, would always be around. For many years Carol worked at the Four Winds Restaurant.

In addition to her husband, Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, David and Ricky; and her two sisters, Patty Jo and Barbara. She will be solely missed and is survived by her brother, David Heldt; children, Chris (Cheryl) Nelson, Tammy Ehret and her fiancé Joseph, and Arthur Nelson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Canton Baptist Temple with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Carol will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
