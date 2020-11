Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol A. Nelson



Calling hours will be on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Canton Baptist Temple with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Carol will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Cemetery. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome. com to sign the online guestbook.



Reed Funeral Home,



