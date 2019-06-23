|
Carol A. Shotwell
age 85, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Inn at Belden Village. Survived by her sister, Gloria Zanin; nieces and nephews, Richard Zanin II, Carol (Bruce) Norris, Kathleen (John) Garrini, Richard Zanin III; cousins, Harold Volkert, Pat Brand, Brenda Brand, Taryn Brand. She will be sadly missed by friend, Joyce Rupp and her friends and staff at The Inn at Belden Village.
Carol retired from the Timken Co. and loved animals, especially her many dogs, most recently Mollie, Pepper, and Sammy. She also enjoyed wood carving, fishing and oil painting.
Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at St. Peter's Church, Canton at 11 am on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 10:30 am Tuesday morning in the funeral home where the procession will form. To send condolences visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger, 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019