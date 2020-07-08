1/1
Carol A. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Taylor

82, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020. A graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1956, she retired from Ekco Housewares.

Carol is survived by her three children, daughter, LaChele (Charles) DeMando; son, Shawn (Terri) Taylor and son, Jeff; sisters, Donna (Don) Fulton, Betty Trubisky and brother, Joseph (Linda) Pape; three grandchildren, MacKenzie Taylor, Michael(Jill) DeMando and Nicholas DeMando; three great-grandchildren, the loves of her life, Eliana, Vincent and Rosie DeMando; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Barb McCauley.

A grave side service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 am.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved