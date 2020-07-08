Carol A. Taylor82, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020. A graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1956, she retired from Ekco Housewares.Carol is survived by her three children, daughter, LaChele (Charles) DeMando; son, Shawn (Terri) Taylor and son, Jeff; sisters, Donna (Don) Fulton, Betty Trubisky and brother, Joseph (Linda) Pape; three grandchildren, MacKenzie Taylor, Michael(Jill) DeMando and Nicholas DeMando; three great-grandchildren, the loves of her life, Eliana, Vincent and Rosie DeMando; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Barb McCauley.A grave side service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 am.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330-833-3222