Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CAROL's life story with friends and family

Share CAROL's life story with friends and family

Carol Ann



Anderegg



age 73 of Massillon, passed away on September 11, 2020.



She was born on December 25, 1946 in Massillon.



Private burial will take place.



Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store