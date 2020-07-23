Carol Ann BlockAge 77, of Canton died peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born July 3, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Rodney D. and Thelma (Young) Block. She was a Canton resident most of her life. Carol was retired from Kempthorn Motors and had previously been employed by Montgomery Wards for many years. She was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.Preceded in death by a brother, Rodney D. Block Jr. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Theresa Block; a sister-in-law, Theodora Block; four nieces, Elizabeth Block, Cyndi Block, Rebecca Rhoades, Jennifer Myers; two great nephews, Daniel and Jacob Myers; a special cousin, Bev Ray.A graveside service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Melscheimer Cemetery, East Sparta, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northwest Church of Christ.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525