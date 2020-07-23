1/1
Carol Ann Block
1943 - 2020
Carol Ann Block

Age 77, of Canton died peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born July 3, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Rodney D. and Thelma (Young) Block. She was a Canton resident most of her life. Carol was retired from Kempthorn Motors and had previously been employed by Montgomery Wards for many years. She was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by a brother, Rodney D. Block Jr. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Theresa Block; a sister-in-law, Theodora Block; four nieces, Elizabeth Block, Cyndi Block, Rebecca Rhoades, Jennifer Myers; two great nephews, Daniel and Jacob Myers; a special cousin, Bev Ray.

A graveside service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Melscheimer Cemetery, East Sparta, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northwest Church of Christ.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Melscheimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
