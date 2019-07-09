|
Carol Ann (Cook) Colaner
Born on July 25, 1933, died on July 7, 2019. Carol was a life-long resident of Canton. Married to William N. Colaner on May 30, 1959, the couple recently celebrated sixty years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Marie Russell (Steve), Bill Colaner (Elena), Cathy Hanlin (Jay), Margaret Bostic (Jim), Kevin Colaner (Aren), and Carol Halmasy (Jim) as well as 21 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and loving sisters, Donna Schoenenberger and Coletta Crawford. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton for over 58 years. She is known and loved for her strong devotion to God and family.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Covenant House. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019