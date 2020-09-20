Carol Ann Haney
age 85, of Canton Ohio, after a brief illness passed away early Monday, August 24, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. Born April 18, 1935, in Canton, Ohio, she was the fifth of eight children of the late Lewis G. Cairns and Florence L. (Kleinknecht) Cairns.
Carol graduated from Canton South High school in 1953 and graduated from The Aultman Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1956. She had a long and fruitful career in health care while raising a family. Among others, she worked at Aultman and Doctors Hospitals, in Drs. Crouch and Abood's office in East Sparta, at the Stark County Juvenile Attention Center, finishing her career with many faithful years at The Canton Christian Home.
Carol taught her children and their children by a life of good examples including lessons in hard work, generosity, faithfulness, love and fruitful living. She and Jerry were avid sailors and bridge players. She loved music and sang in and periodically directed the choir at Peace Lutheran Church where she was an active, lifetime member.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry A. Haney. She is survived by two children; Beth and Charles Heller III of Canton, Ohio and Seth and Mary Jane Haney of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Seth A. Haney II, Emily Kissel, Caleb Haney, Christian Heller, Savannah Heller, and Summer Heller and seven great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by three siblings Robert C. Cairns and H. Arline (Cairns) Taylor of Canton Ohio and Gary L. Cairns of Gold Canyon Arizona; Carol is survived by four siblings Janice B. (Cairns) Lingenhoel of Louisville, Ohio, Wayne A. Cairns of Canton Ohio, Mary Ellen (Cairns) Gustafson of London Ontario and Sandra K. (Cairns) Peterman of Carrollton Ohio.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small private memorial service with Carol's immediate family was held at Peace Lutheran Church. The service was recorded and is available to view at this link https://vimeo.com/haneymemorial
Memorial donations may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church, Canton, Ohio.
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
