Carol Ann
Lehman
76, of Perry Twp., went home to be with the Lord on July 18th. She was born in Massillon on Aug. 5th,1942. Graduated from Washington High School in 1960. Retired from Heinz in 2003.
She is survived by her son, Mark; his wife, Kimberly, and two grandchildren, Annika and Kendallynn; brothers, Rusty and Rick, their wives, Karen and Jan; nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at New Life United Methodist Church in Perry Twp., Thursday July 25th from 6-8 p.m.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019