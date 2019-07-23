The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Life United Methodist Church
Perry Twp., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Lehman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Lehman Obituary
Carol Ann

Lehman

76, of Perry Twp., went home to be with the Lord on July 18th. She was born in Massillon on Aug. 5th,1942. Graduated from Washington High School in 1960. Retired from Heinz in 2003.

She is survived by her son, Mark; his wife, Kimberly, and two grandchildren, Annika and Kendallynn; brothers, Rusty and Rick, their wives, Karen and Jan; nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at New Life United Methodist Church in Perry Twp., Thursday July 25th from 6-8 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home,

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now