Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL NORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN NORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN NORRIS Obituary
Carol Ann Norris

age 80 of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Canton to the late Ernest and Lula Norris. She was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. Carol retired from Mohler Lumber Company in North Canton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Starkey and Nancy Norris.

Carol is survived by her son, David Norris; grandson, Ulric Norris; former daughter-in-law, Susan Barker; sisters: Wandene (Paul) Ashley and Martha Hurst.

Per Carol's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -