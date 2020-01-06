|
Carol Ann Norris
age 80 of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Canton to the late Ernest and Lula Norris. She was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. Carol retired from Mohler Lumber Company in North Canton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Starkey and Nancy Norris.
Carol is survived by her son, David Norris; grandson, Ulric Norris; former daughter-in-law, Susan Barker; sisters: Wandene (Paul) Ashley and Martha Hurst.
Per Carol's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton
330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020