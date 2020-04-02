The Repository Obituaries
Carol Ann Thomas


1940 - 2020
Carol Ann Thomas Obituary
Carol Ann Thomas
age 79 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on March 28, 2020 in Massillon. Carol was born on July 24, 1940 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Ann Wolfe. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1958. She enjoyed raising Arabian, Saddlebred, and National Show horses and drawing. Carol was a devout Christian and enjoyed reading Christian books. She and her husband Zack, owned and operated the Kim Inn for many years. She loved being a mother and grandmother.

Carol is preceded by her parents and her husband, Zack. She is survived by her children, Chris (Tim) Newman, Zack (Laura) Thomas, Tonya (Jim) Valentine, Andrea Thomas, and Nikki (Roy) Sims; sister, Robin (Bob) Simon; brothers, Bob (Barb) Wolfe, and Gary (Letti) Wolfe; brother-in-law, Tommy Thomas; 11 grandchildren; seven grand-dogs and her little dog, Sparkle.

A private family service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave SW SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
