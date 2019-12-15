|
|
Carol B. Booth
age 89, of Canton passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Dr. Brack and Rose Bowman, the beloved wife for 52 years of the late G. Scott Booth, loving mother of Paul (Gail), Abby (John Grochowski), Scott (Heidi), and Susan (Max Leventhal), and adoring grandmother of George, Brian, Cameron, Isabelle, Leo, and Moira. Carol was a graduate of Oberlin College and life long volunteer, dedicated to the American Red Cross, Junior League, and Aultman Hospital Women's Board. She loved her friends and treasured book club, bridge club, garden club, and travel.
A private family service was held at Sunset Hills. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In memoriam donations may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019