CAROL C. MENDENHALL
1937 - 2020
Carol C. Mendenhall

82, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 24, 1937. She was a high school art teacher at Perry High School and a talented artist in her own right.

She was the beloved mother of her four children: Warner (Kelly) Mendenhall, III, David Mendenhall, Blair (Lisa) Mendenhall, and Mary (Olivier Diaz) Mendenhall; proud grandmother of Britney Mendenhall, Taj Mendenhall, Alex Mendenhall, Thomas Mendenhall, David Mendenhall, Katie Mendenhall, Lilly Mendenhall, Benjamin Diaz, Gabriella Diaz; with one great-grandchild on the way. She loved her family with all of her heart and they were with her in her final days.

The family will hold a celebration of life ceremony when we can bring family and friends together safely. Please contact the family at: celebratingcarolmendenhall@gmail.com If you would like to make a contribution in her name, please consider donating to ArtsinStark, the Massillon

Museum, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Published in The Repository on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
So sorry for this loss! Carol was a beautiful, gracious, and talented lady! And, a 1956 classmate at Goldsboro High School, NC. She will be missed! My love and prayers. Frances C. Allen
Frances C. Allen
Friend
