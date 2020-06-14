Carol E. OysterAge 85, of Canton died Friday June 12, 2020 in the Canton Regency following an extended illness. Born October 13, 1934 in Middlebranch, Ohio to the late Arthur and Margaret (Marshall) Wymer. She was a life resident of Canton. Carol was formerly employed by Sam's Club and Eadies PDQ. She was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple.Preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Wymer and a sister, Sandra Maurer. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edward G. Oyster; one son, David Oyster; one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Rick Seifer; five grandchildren, Tonia, David Jr., David Stull, Ricky III and Randi; three great grandchildren, Maddy, Michael and Mallory; one uncle, Russell Wymer; her best friend and sister in the Lord, Diane Mylett.All services will be private and interment in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525