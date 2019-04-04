Carol E. Waltman



74, passed away on March 30, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Painesville on April 17, 1944, to John and Helen (Vayo) Bezzeg. Carol retired from the Canton City School District, where she taught in several of their elementary/middle schools. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.



She is survived by her children, David (Susanne) Waltman and Lisa Waltman; her beloved grandson, Aaron Waltman; and a sister, MaryAnn (Ken) Sevits. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Waltman.



Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1 p.m. by Fr. King. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:



