In Loving Memory of



Carol Gallina



January 22, 1938 –



March 9, 1978







And



Mary (Gallina) Brigham



April 10, 1964 –



December 29, 2019















The Watcher







She always leaned to watch for us,



Anxious if we were late,



In the winter by



the window,



In summer by the gate.







And though we mocked her tenderly,



Who had such



foolish care,



The long way home would seem more safe



Because she waited there.







Her thoughts were all



so full of us,



She never could forget!



And so I think that



where she is



She must be watching yet.







Waiting till we come home to her,



Anxious if we are late,



Watching from



Heaven's window,



Leaning on



Heaven's gate.







Margaret Widdemer







From: The Gallina and Brigham Families



