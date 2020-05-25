In Loving Memory of
Carol Gallina
January 22, 1938 –
March 9, 1978
And
Mary (Gallina) Brigham
April 10, 1964 –
December 29, 2019
The Watcher
She always leaned to watch for us,
Anxious if we were late,
In the winter by
the window,
In summer by the gate.
And though we mocked her tenderly,
Who had such
foolish care,
The long way home would seem more safe
Because she waited there.
Her thoughts were all
so full of us,
She never could forget!
And so I think that
where she is
She must be watching yet.
Waiting till we come home to her,
Anxious if we are late,
Watching from
Heaven's window,
Leaning on
Heaven's gate.
Margaret Widdemer
From: The Gallina and Brigham Families
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.