In Loving Memory of

Carol Gallina

January 22, 1938 –

March 9, 1978



And

Mary (Gallina) Brigham

April 10, 1964 –

December 29, 2019







The Watcher



She always leaned to watch for us,

Anxious if we were late,

In the winter by

the window,

In summer by the gate.



And though we mocked her tenderly,

Who had such

foolish care,

The long way home would seem more safe

Because she waited there.



Her thoughts were all

so full of us,

She never could forget!

And so I think that

where she is

She must be watching yet.



Waiting till we come home to her,

Anxious if we are late,

Watching from

Heaven's window,

Leaning on

Heaven's gate.



Margaret Widdemer



From: The Gallina and Brigham Families

Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
