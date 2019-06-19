Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol Hershberger

6/8/45-6/14/2019

Carol Hershberger born June 8, 1945 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Carol was a devoted partner to Richard Bryant and loving mother to daughter, Heather Hall. She enjoyed life and longed for family vacations to Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach. She loved every moment and was completely in love with her grandchildren. She was a devoted friend and made everyone in her life feel loved and special. When she was not with her family, she enjoyed gardening her beautiful flowers and spending time in her oasis at home by the pool. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Brian) Hall; grandkids: Alyson, Brendan and Kirstin, Noah, Haley, Logan, Dylan and Michael; brother, Marty Stratton; son-in-law, Jeff

(Ellie) Kohl; and longtime partner, Richard Bryant. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Pearl (Ellis) Stratton; son, Scott Hershberger; daughter, Christine Kohl; and sisters, Anne Grant, Jeannie Hite and Linda Trusky.

Carol's family will receive friends Friday, June 21st., from

10-11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019
