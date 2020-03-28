|
|
Carol Hoy
It is with a heavy heart we announce Carol M. Hoy age 78 of Dover passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1941 in the village of Jerusalem in Monroe County, Ohio to Robert and Fern Jackson. Carol attended Timken High School. She was a talented makeup artist, animal lover, fashionista, and most of all, an amazing mother.
Carol is survived by her son, Dana and his wife Susan; her daughter, Beth Anne Hoy, and her brother Paul Jackson. Carol leaves behind many of Susan's family members and her own close friends and members of Dover Alliance Church.
The family wishes to thank Eric Warner and Community Hospice of New Philadelphia for their care and compassion and Pastors Bruce Sexton and Richard Rose of Dover Alliance Church for their many prayers and visits during Carol's final days. Per mom's wishes, she has been cremated and no services will be held.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2020