Carol J. Brentzel
Age 72, of North Canton passed away unexpectedly following a house fire on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 27, 1947 to John B. and Mary E. (Holmes) Swineford. Carol is a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School and worked for Nationwide Insurance as an administrative assistant, she attended St. Paul's Catholic and St. Michael's Catholic Churches. She loved all aspects of nature, birds, and walks with her husband and friends. She also loved attending fitness classes at the YMCA with her dear friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard; children, Michelle (Scott) Korn and Wendy (Vince) Rozek; grandchildren, Taylor and Trevor Korn; sister, Nina Snyder.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N. Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday December 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton with Rev. John Keehner officiating. Please sign the guestbook at
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019