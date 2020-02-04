|
Carol J. Smith 1948-2020
Together Again
Age 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2020. She was born in Massillon, Ohio to parents Betty and Carson Sisler of Canal Fulton, Ohio. Carol was a member of the Northwest High School Class of '66. She attended the University of Akron in general courses and nursing. Following college she was married to Stephen G. Smith and had two sons, Charles and Matthew taking on the role of housewife while working various part-time jobs throughout the years. Carol loved horses, goats and pretty much all gods creatures. In her younger days rode quarter horses avidly and especially her own horse Dunny that came from her father's quarter horse business on the family farm. She was a longtime member of St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Massillon, where she was very active in choir, Sunday school, Summer Bible camp and was currently a member of the ECW and prayer chain. Carol loved the family farm in Canal Fulton where she grew up and lived. All the while supporting farming and keeping nature in tact.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; brother; grandparents; uncle; and husband, Steve. She is survived by sons, Charles and Matthew Smith; nephews, Patrick and Mike (Julie); niece, Kathryn Streb, sister-in-law, Christine (Michael) Streb; many cousins, friends and loyal Airedale companion, Maggie.
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, Fr. George Baum officiating. Burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time AT THE CHURCH. Flowers are welcome as are memorial donations to St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646 or Canal Fulton Cemetery Association, 569 Elm St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020