Carol J. Smith
Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, Fr. George Baum officiating. Burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time AT THE CHURCH. Flowers are welcome as are memorial donations to St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646 or Canal Fulton Cemetery Association, 569 Elm St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020