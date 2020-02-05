Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Episcopal Church
226 Third St. SE
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Episcopal Church
226 Third St. SE
Massillon, OH
Carol J. Smith


1948 - 2020
Carol J. Smith Obituary
Carol J. Smith

Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, Fr. George Baum officiating. Burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton and also one hour prior to service time AT THE CHURCH. Flowers are welcome as are memorial donations to St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, OH 44646 or Canal Fulton Cemetery Association, 569 Elm St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
