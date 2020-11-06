Carol (Nita) Juanita Keim
age 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1937, in Rainbow Springs, N.C., to Andy and Mary Woodard. She married the love of her life, Clarence (Bud) Howard Keim, on Jan. 4, 1959, who predeceased her in 2013. Nita loved people and music but most importantly she loved Jesus and learned to sing about Him and the Gospel message from an early age. Growing up in the mountains of Virginia without a lot of modern conveniences, she taught herself to play the piano on a pump organ and eventually accompanied the Gospel Quartet her father and siblings as well as other friends sang in and recorded with them some of the old favorites. When she married Bud at the age of 21, she began the life of an officer's wife, moving often while Bud was away on sea duty. She learned to depend on God and ministry as well as serving faithfully in the local church wherever they lived. She led many choirs, played the piano and organ for worship services, organized Women's Bible studies and served the brothers and sisters through hospitality alongside Bud when he was a deacon.
Most significantly Nita loved her family fiercely and with great sacrifice. She persevered through difficulties, and many years later talked about God's faithfulness and provision which often came just in time. She loved and devoted herself to Bud for over 53 years, until he went to be with our Lord. She and Bud together were blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Even when Nita was forced to give up her beloved Bud, she persevered and lived out the truth of the gospel found in her favorite book of the Bible, Philippians and often quoted the verses in Chapter 4 "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
Nita is survived by her four children and their spouses, Rocky and Kathy Keim, Ian and Sherri Buntain, Stan and Michelle Keim and Rex and Anita Adams; her grandchildren and spouses, Brandyn Keim, Sean and Brittany Jamieson, Leighton and Danielle Buntain, Rob and Jessica Buntain, Brendon and Michal Ann Buntain, Anthony and Jennifer Marr, Brandon and Corey Jo Bugg, Nick and Jess Keim, Reggie and Kyleena Keim, Austin Adams, Mallory Adams and Tessa Adams as well as her much loved great-grandchildren. All have been touched by her love and devotion.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch, Canton. Calling hours 9:30-11:30 and service at noon. Interment following at Western Reserve with limited attendance. Livestream of the service is available. Contact the family for more information. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721