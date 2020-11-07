1/
Carol Juanita (Nita) Keim
Carol (Nita) Juanita Keim

Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch, Canton. Calling hours 9:30-11:30 and service at noon. Interment following at Western Reserve with limited attendance. Livestream of the service is available. Contact the family for more information. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
NOV
9
Service
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
November 6, 2020
To the entire family,

Please accept my sincere sympathy. It was truly a privilege to participate in Mrs. Keim's care over the years.
Dr. Gilbert Rowley
Friend
