Carol June Burnsworth
Age 73, was called home June 8, 2019. She was a devoted member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. She had three daughters, but was a mother to many and loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nora Burdette; brother, Guy Burdette; sisters, Loretta Smith and Linda Wilson. She is survived by her daughters, Pam (John) Sepos, Sharon (Keith) Higgs and Kastava (AJ) Patton; nine grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; seven great grandkids and many more she claimed as her own. She also is survived by four brothers; two sisters and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3741 Fohl St. SW, Canton, OH 44706 with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. A private family inurnment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Great Lakes Caring Hospice for all their loving care.. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019