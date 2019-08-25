|
Carol K. Arbogast
68, passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1951 the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Arbogast, Sr. Carol was a woman of great faith and was a member of Perry Christian Church. She was employed with Ohio Bell then AT&T and Fitness Quest. She was a avid reader and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Bonaire Club, scuba diving around the world. Carol will be missed. She touched many lives with her friendly and caring spirit. She was preceded in death by her
parents.
Carol is survived by her loving siblings, Diane ("George" Robert) Bowling, John P. Arbogast, and Paul J. (Elizabeth
Regula) Arbogast Jr.; nieces Syndy, and Shelly; nephews Robert, and Scott; and many other family and friends.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019