Carol L. (Richards) Ackermanage 84 of Navarre, Ohio died Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Canton Christian Home. Born June 26, 1936 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Harold and Elizabeth (Fioretto) Smith. She was retired from Young Truck Sales. Carol was a member of Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church.Preceded in death by her first husband, Ned Richards in 1980; second husband, Walter A. Ackerman in 2016; a grandson, Calvin Richards; a daughter-in-law, Dianna Richards; a stepson, Walter A. Ackerman Jr. She is survived by three sons, Tony Richards, Leonard Richards, Brad (Danielle) Richards; four stepchildren, Gregory (Susan) Ackerman, Terry Ackerman, Scott Ackerman, Sherry Prowant; 26 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.Friends may call Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. The funeral service will be private family. Inurnment in Eden Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525