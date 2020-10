Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Share Carol's life story with friends and family





Ackerman



Friends may call Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. The funeral service will be private family. Inurnment in Eden Cemetery.



Kreighbaum-Sanders



330-484-2525



www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Carol L. (Richards)AckermanFriends may call Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. The funeral service will be private family. Inurnment in Eden Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store