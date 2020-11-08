Carol L. Burnettage 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was a life resident of the Massillon and surrounding areas, graduate of Massillon Washington High School, and member of the Canton Baptist Temple.Survived by her sons, Michael (Amor) Nevel of Florida and Kenneth (Debbie) Nevel of Barberton; and grandson, Jason Nevel. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Dorothy Dunnie; and sister, Vera Kirby.Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Jennings officiating. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)