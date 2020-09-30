1/1
Carol L. Deibel
1947 - 2020
Carol L. Deibel

Age 73, of Dalton, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She was born in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Charles and Eva (Borton) Sidel on May 7, 1947. She was a 1966 graduate of Tuslaw High School. She married Ray P. Deibel on September 11, 1966 and they shared 54 years together. Carol worked as a beautician and was later a Homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics, painting and growing flowers. Carol enjoyed long drives with her husband and she will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving wife and mother.

Carol is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Eric (Lauri Bennard) Deibel and Leann Deibel; her brother, Gene (Lin) Sidel; her grand puppy, Winnie and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. Donations in Carol's memory can be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691. Social distancing observed and face masks required.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 30, 2020.
