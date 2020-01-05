Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Carol L. DeRhodes

Carol L. DeRhodes Obituary
Carol L. DeRhodes

age 82, went to Heaven January 3, 2020. Born in Delaware, Ohio she had lived in the Canton/Homeworth area since 1960 and was retired from Lake Local Schools. Carole was a member of Trinity Baptist Church (North Canton) and a former member of Canton Jaycee Women, Canton Junior League, North Canton Junior Woman's Club and a past president of the Canton Symphony League.

Survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Ronald DeRhodes, daughters, Diane (Deno) Webb of Indiana and Ellen (Mark) Stauffer of Jackson Township, son-in-law, Allen Young of Louisville, grandchildren, Jordan, Sydney, Shannan, Lake, Brianna and Leah and great-grandchildren, Emma and Addison. Preceded in death by a daughter, Lynda Young, son, Jon DeRhodes and parents, Eugene and Mae Wooster.

Friends may call Thursday from 12-1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (North Canton) followed by a service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Private burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 5, 2020
