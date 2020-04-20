|
|
Carol L. McBeth
83, passed away at her residence on Friday morning, April 17, 2020, and rejoins her husband, Jack, who preceded her in October of 2001. Born in Massillon, May 4, 1936, a daughter to the late Franklin and Esther (Mueller) Danner, Carol graduated from Dalton High School and attended the former Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. An area resident her entire life, she was a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. A lifelong member of the Church of God, Carol placed her faith, her home and her family at the center of her life. She served her faith community as a Sunday school teacher; loved reading her bible and attending church and passing on the word of God. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the apple of her eye! She and Jack loved to travel. They were able to take several cruises together with the highlight being their trip to Israel. She also enjoyed watching musicals and singing.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack L. McBeth; daughter, Debbie; grandson, Lewis; brother, Ronnie Danner and her two sisters-in-law; Carol is survived by her children, Tonya (Mark) Thompson, of Clovis, New Mexico, Douglas (Tammy) McBeth, Leisa (Scott) May and Cheryl (Carl) Fritter, all of the area; her nine precious grandchildren; 11 cherished great-grandchildren; a treasured great-great-granddaughter; and her brother, Darrell Danner.
Carol's family will mark her passing with a private graveside ceremony conducted by Pastor Duane Wilbur on Wednesday afternoon with a much anticipated celebration of her life planned for a future date. They have also suggested memorial contributions in their mother's memory be made to advance the mission and ministry of the Dundee Church of God. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2020