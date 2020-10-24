Carol L. Pitman
age 80, of North Lawrence passed away on October 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Massillon on March 3, 1940, to the late Fred and Wanda Hall. Carol was a 1958 graduate of Washington High School. She was employed with Republic Steel for 25 years and retired from Smith Dairy.
Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert Pitman; brothers Dave (Lois) Hall, Eric (Joan Barfield) Hall, and Norm (Heidi) Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to Aultman Hospice whose nurses took very good care of Carol. Messages of sympathy and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
