Carol L. Pribula
Age 80, of Canton, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born January 18, 1940 in Canton to the late Russell and Arlene (Eckels) Weaver. Carol was a 1958 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from Westbrook Park United Methodist Church after 30 years of service. She was a life member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2374, Louisville. Carol was an avid and skilled seamstress for many years, she used her talents assisting the Canton South Marching Band with their uniforms.
She is preceded in death by two sisters; one aunt, Velma Hunter. Carol is survived by her husband, Ron C. Pribula to whom she was married 58 years; three daughters, Terri Pribula, Tammie Pribula and Tiffany (Kevin) Fanning; four grandchildren, Tristen Pribula, Kyla, Cameron and Jared Fanning; one great-granddaughter, Rowyn Pribula; one brother and extended family members.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing and face coverings will be required. A private family funeral will be Thursday. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
