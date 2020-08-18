1/1
Carol L. Pribula
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Pribula

Age 80, of Canton, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born January 18, 1940 in Canton to the late Russell and Arlene (Eckels) Weaver. Carol was a 1958 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from Westbrook Park United Methodist Church after 30 years of service. She was a life member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2374, Louisville. Carol was an avid and skilled seamstress for many years, she used her talents assisting the Canton South Marching Band with their uniforms.

She is preceded in death by two sisters; one aunt, Velma Hunter. Carol is survived by her husband, Ron C. Pribula to whom she was married 58 years; three daughters, Terri Pribula, Tammie Pribula and Tiffany (Kevin) Fanning; four grandchildren, Tristen Pribula, Kyla, Cameron and Jared Fanning; one great-granddaughter, Rowyn Pribula; one brother and extended family members.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing and face coverings will be required. A private family funeral will be Thursday. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved