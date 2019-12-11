Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum
Carol L. Slayton


1942 - 2019
Carol L. Slayton Obituary
Carol L. Slayton

age 77, of Canton, passed away on Monday evening after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 9, 1942 in Canton, and attended McKinley High School. Carol was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Olga Estes; and her husband, Charles Minks. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Carter; grandchildren, Wesley, Adam, Matthew, and Rachel; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
