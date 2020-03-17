|
|
Carol Lawton
Beloved wife to James, loving mother to Lori, James Jr. (Rachael) and Daniel (Kelsey), much adored grandmother to Olivia, Leona and Evelyn passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Married on October 22, 1966, Jim and Carol were the exemplification of true love and dedication. It was rare to ever find one without the other; true best friends and soul mates. A dedicated homemaker, she always took great pride in her house and family, ensuring that our home was always filed with love.
Her three granddaughters were the light of her life and brought her immense joy. Prior to his retirement, she would frequently accompany Jim on business trips and enjoyed traveling and meeting his customers.
For 15 years, enduring numerous chemotherapy treatments, a stem cell transplant and CAR -T cell immunotherapy, she courageously battled non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Never complaining, a true warrior to the end. She met each trial with faith and the loving support of her family and dear friends. In 2007 James and Carol began spending the winter months in The Villages, Florida, where they played golf, made numerous friends and enjoyed life to its fullest.
Carol is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Patricia) Maiola and Rich Maiola (Nicole) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton, with Fr. Marian Babjak as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020