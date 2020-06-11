Carol Lorene Moran
age 84, left to be with her Lord on June 9, 2020 ending her battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born Jan. 16, 1936 to Aaron and Anna Carper. Carol graduated from Louisville High School in 1954 where she was active in marching and swing bands. She worked at Ohio Bell as a service rep and also for Louisville Schools with special needs students. Later she taught drivers education for Stark County Schools.
Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Moran; children, Jill Patron and Daryl (Terri) Moran; grandchildren, Alyssa (Jarrod) Dawson and Jarrod Moran; sister-in-law, Mildred Carper. She was preceded by her parents; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Owen (Jean), Donald (Joyce), Paul and Merlin "Bud" (Joyce) Carper.
Mom was such a Loving, caring and giving lady, a "people person" known for her beautiful smile. She was Aunt "Toots" to her young nieces and nephews. She mothered her students in her years as an aid and instructor. She always showed concern and care for her class as a women's Bible study leader. She pampered customers at the family flower shop and reveled in preparing for and tying tails at horse shows with her grandkids. She cherished her children and grandchildren, always the loving and protective mother and was a marvelous wife of 63 years. A wonderful gift of God to the farm boy across the road. Oh How We Loved Her!
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor Russell F. Gumm officiating. Calling hours will be 11a.m.-1p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Carol will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Aultman-Alliance Hospice, Alliance Friends Church or Beacon of Hope Community Church in Louisville. Because of Covid-19, anyone who does not feel comfortable attending, please leave an online condolence for the family, at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.