Carol R. Schaufele
84, of Canton passed away on February 8, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home or the Foundation. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019