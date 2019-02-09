Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH
Carol R. Schaufele

Carol R. Schaufele Obituary
Carol R. Schaufele

84, of Canton passed away on February 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home or the Foundation. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019
